CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS Health stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

