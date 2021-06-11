CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of CVS Health worth $59,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

