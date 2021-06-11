CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Raised by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,042. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold a total of 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

