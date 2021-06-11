Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.10. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 78,417 shares traded.

CYCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,057,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,710,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

