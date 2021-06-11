Cypress Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.04. 33,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $167.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

