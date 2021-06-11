Cypress Capital Management LLC Buys 171,068 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 764.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,068 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.01. 459,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,701,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

