Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $11.31 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 11,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

D traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. 44,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,636. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.