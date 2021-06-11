Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $15.31 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 40,287 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.1% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.09. 368,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,300,004. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.