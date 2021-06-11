Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $17.65 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,403 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.83. 303,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,922,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.