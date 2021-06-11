Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $18.62 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,670 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.82. 366,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,115,367. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

