Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after acquiring an additional 272,651 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 201,166 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,435,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,608,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,269,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.93. 3,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,992. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $137.33 and a one year high of $198.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.19.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.