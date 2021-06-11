Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Shares of J stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $140.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $145.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.28.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

