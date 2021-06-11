Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,025 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,732,000 after buying an additional 78,472 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.24. 246,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,893,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $236.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

