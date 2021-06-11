Cypress Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

TJX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 208,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,666. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

