Cypress Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 626.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,820,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $13.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,310.84. 4,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,532.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 135.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,356.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

