Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,513.79. 29,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,568. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,523.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,344.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

