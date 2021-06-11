Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.76. 45,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,257,821. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

