Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 30,058 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,058 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

