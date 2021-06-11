Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 33,849 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.04. The stock had a trading volume of 51,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

