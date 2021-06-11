Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 5,985 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,988,000 after acquiring an additional 90,859 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 69,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 265,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

XOM stock remained flat at $$62.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 433,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,199,963. The company has a market capitalization of $265.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.