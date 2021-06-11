Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 890 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

VGT traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.60. 618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,592. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $258.61 and a twelve month high of $388.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

