Cypress Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 48,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,235. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

