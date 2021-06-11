Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Down 99.1% in May

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the May 13th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CELP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. 50,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.11%.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

