CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Raised to $85.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE opened at $82.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,389,000 after purchasing an additional 171,723 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after purchasing an additional 265,156 shares during the period.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.