DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

FBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in FB Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

