DAD (DAD) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $54.59 million and $368,606.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.20 or 0.00768388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00085148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

