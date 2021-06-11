Dai (DAI) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Dai coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $5.24 billion and $295.71 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00060102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.73 or 0.00804816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00086436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Dai

DAI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,232,610,534 coins and its circulating supply is 5,232,610,045 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.