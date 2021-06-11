Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

DKILY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 87,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.31. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.