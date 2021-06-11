Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.60% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €85.38 ($100.44).

Daimler stock opened at €78.17 ($91.96) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of €75.33. Daimler has a twelve month low of €34.30 ($40.35) and a twelve month high of €80.29 ($94.46).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

