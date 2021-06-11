Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Heritage Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.8% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.50. The stock had a trading volume of 70,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,610. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $164.51 and a one year high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.