DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.0847

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $102,643.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,197.53 or 0.99900914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00032479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009141 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00063507 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000975 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009046 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.