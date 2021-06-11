DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $10,628.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00100756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00059285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.53 or 0.00786045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00086098 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,392,086,600 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.