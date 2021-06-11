Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.72 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Dash has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $168.52 or 0.00452770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.72 billion and $386.70 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003688 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016914 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.06 or 0.01176926 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,176,961 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

