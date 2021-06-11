Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0473 on Top Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Databroker has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 104.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00057684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.67 or 0.00770172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00085008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

