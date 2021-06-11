Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,645 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Datadog were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.91.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,216,441 shares of company stock worth $102,372,995. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

