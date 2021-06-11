Datamine (DAM) Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $624,352.33 and approximately $18,238.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00134957 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001839 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.56 or 0.00694771 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,222,113 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

