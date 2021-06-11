DATx (DATX) Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $175,150.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00058722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.74 or 0.00777490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00085644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

