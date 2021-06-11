Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $- EPS.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,911 shares of company stock worth $6,038,482 in the last 90 days. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

