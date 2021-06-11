Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

PLAY traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 58,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $565,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,185.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482 in the last ninety days. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

