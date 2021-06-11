Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $53.00 at Truist

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $775,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $3,674,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 786.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 90,356 shares during the period.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

