David Golub Buys 10,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $32,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00.

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Friday, May 21st, David Golub bought 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $72,353.19.

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $103,530.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.52. 7,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

