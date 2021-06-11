David P. Stockert Sells 4,000 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.55. 535,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $172.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after acquiring an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after acquiring an additional 931,672 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

