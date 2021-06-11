Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.42. 21,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 34,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.