DDKoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,436.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $964,711.48 and approximately $10,436.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000186 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013047 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008310 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002868 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

