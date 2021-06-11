DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $27.18 million and $3.06 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.95 or 0.00762194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00084571 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,106,410,521 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

