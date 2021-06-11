DECOIN One Day Volume Reaches $449,384.00 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $449,384.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00339978 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010001 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,915,310 coins and its circulating supply is 54,910,427 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

