DeepBrain Chain Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $35.52 million and $1.09 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002294 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056251 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021143 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DBC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

