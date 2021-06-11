Deeper Network (DPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.80 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $34.80 million and $2.12 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00056255 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00158753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00192998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.01101912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,168.37 or 0.99965265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

