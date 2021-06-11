DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $8.12 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000968 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $8.12 million and $1,402.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00061853 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00044576 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,505,281 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

