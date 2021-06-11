Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 5.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $54,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $3,612,000. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $2,970,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 317,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,310,000 after buying an additional 41,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.40. 19,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.30. The company has a market cap of $106.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

